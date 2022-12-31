English
James Webb Space to DALL E 2 — a look at top innovations in tech in 2022

James Webb Space to DALL-E 2 — a look at top innovations in tech in 2022

James Webb Space to DALL-E 2 — a look at top innovations in tech in 2022
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 31, 2022 2:27:09 PM IST (Published)

2022 saw several breakthroughs in several major fields of science and tech. From the James Webb Space Telescope to DALL-E 2 by Open AI, here are some of the biggest innovations that were made throughout the year.

Each year the bounds of human knowledge expand as scientists, researchers, engineers, inventors and more work to bring about new innovations in various fields. From medicine to astronomy, new innovations can help us better understand our world and also deal with many of the modern problems that we still face. 2022 has been no different with several breakthroughs being seen in several major fields of science and tech. Here are some of the biggest innovations that were made throughout the year.

The James Webb Space Telescope


The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25, 2021, but it was only in February that it started taking its first images. The space telescope was built by the joint effort of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency. It has already expanded the understanding of space astrophysics, astronomy and more with the thousands of images that it has captured.

DART

An asteroid's impact on Earth is one of those scenarios that are very unlikely to happen but can still pose an existential threat to all of humanity. That’s why NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) test was so monumental.

Also Read: Cyber security in 2023: Trends to watch out for in the new year

After analysing data for two weeks, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) investigation team showed the spacecraft's kinetic impact with its target asteroid, Dimorphos, successfully altered the asteroid’s orbit. This marks humanity’s first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology.

DALL-E 2 by Open AI

Artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly and the whole world could finally see how far AI has come when they saw the capabilities of DALL-E 2. The AI-based image generator could take simple prompts and create impressive paintings, videos, pictures and other forms of art. The quality of the art is way beyond what people were expecting out of AI but the existence of DALL-E 2 has opened important conversations about what a future with AI will look like when even creative jobs start being replaced during automation.

ChatGPT by Open AI

ChatGPT is to write what DALL-E 2 is to art. The AI-based language model chatbot can write essays, provide therapy, write code, write movie scripts and do so much more just based on simple text prompts.

Also Read: India’s Aviation Industry in 2022: From ‘Maharaja’ returning to Tata Group to launch of Akasa Air

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
