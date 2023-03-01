Jack Dorsey's Twitter alternative Bluesky now on App Store on an invite-only basis

According to app intelligence firm data.ai, the Bluesky iOS app launched on February 17, 2023, and has over 2,000 installs. This most likely only represents the recently added beta testers at this moment due to its invite-only nature. The app isn't yet included on any Top Charts in the US, and Google Play does not have it.
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has finally launched his Twitter alternative Bluesky on Apple’s App Store. According to TechCrunch, the app is currently only available as an invite-only beta, but the arrival suggests that a public launch could be coming soon.
The Bluesky initiative, which is now a public benefit corporation, was first developed within Twitter beginning in 2019 under Jack Dorsey's leadership. Also, Twitter has supported it financially for many years. Despite its founding being well ahead of the company’s sale to current owner Elon Musk, the two executives recently discussed the idea of an open-source protocol over text messages ahead of Musk’s Twitter acquisition.
“In texts, Dorsey explained to Musk that a ‘new platform is needed. It can’t be a company. This is why I left .’ (Dorsey exited the CEO role at the social network in November 2021 but remained on Twitter’s board through May 2022.),” TechCrunch writes.
Last year, Bluesky reported receiving $13 million to ensure it had the freedom and independence to begin working on R&D. It also mentioned having Jack Dorsey on its board of directors. Furthermore, it stated that the cash provided by Twitter to Bluesky was "not subject to any conditions except for one: Bluesky was to research and develop technologies that enable open and decentralised public conversation."
Currently, however, Twitter has been significantly reducing its expenses through a variety of measures, such as layoffs, auctions, office closures, and even failing to make bill payments. It would be unexpected if Bluesky, a side project, continued to receive top priority.
Twitter saw another global outage recently, following the layoff of about 200 employees. The company is down to a staff of under 2,000 now from 7,500.
