As Instagram preps for Twitter rival ‘Threads’ launch, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk red flag privacy terms

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and the microblogging app’s current owner Elon Musk have red flagged privacy concerns with Instagram’s soon-to-be launched ‘Threads,’ two days ahead of its likely launch.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on July 6 and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

“All your Threads belong to us https://apps.apple.com/us/app/threads-an-instagram-app/id6446901002,” Dorsey tweeted alongside an App Store screenshot which shows all the data that 'Threads' will access. It includes Health and Fitness, purchases, contact info, user content, sensitive info, and browsing history among others.

Replying to the tweet, Musk also agreed with Dorsey.

However, it must be noted that among the categories that ‘Threads’ will access, there are only two things it does not have in common with Twitter — Health and Fitness and "Sensitive Info."

With the launch of ‘Threads’, Meta is seeking to take advantage of Twitter's problems since the social media service was taken over last year by Musk. Among the issues that have angered users, and spurred them to seek alternative platforms, are Twitter’s loosening content moderation policies, and requiring a monthly subscription fee to be labeled as an authentic account. There are also problems with site reliability.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.