As Instagram preps for Twitter rival ‘Threads’ launch, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk red flag privacy terms

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 4, 2023 1:56:33 PM IST (Published)

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have red flagged privacy concerns with Instagram’s soon-to-be launched ‘Threads,’ which is being considered a rival to Twitter.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and the microblogging app’s current owner Elon Musk have red flagged privacy concerns with Instagram’s soon-to-be launched ‘Threads,’ two days ahead of its likely launch.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on July 6 and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.
“All your Threads belong to us https://apps.apple.com/us/app/threads-an-instagram-app/id6446901002,” Dorsey tweeted alongside an App Store screenshot which shows all the data that 'Threads' will access. It includes Health and Fitness, purchases, contact info, user content, sensitive info, and browsing history among others.
X