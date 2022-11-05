By CNBCTV18.com

Bluesky Social, launched by Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former CEO, saw more than 30,000 people sign-ups within two days of its launch last month

More than 30,000 people signed up on the new blockchain-based social-media company Bluesky Social within two days of its launch last month, said reports. Bluesky Social, launched by Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former CEO, is currently enlisting users for beta testing. The move comes at a time when Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk completed his takeover of social media giant Twitter.

Following Musk’s takeover, a number of Twitter users found themselves quitting the social media giant and flocking to other social media platforms.

Here is a look at the top 5 Twitter alternatives some of which have recently witnessed a surge in traffic and downloads.

Mastodon

Mastodon is a decentralised social network which was launched in 2016. The day after Musk took over Twitter, Mastodon gained over 70,000 new sign-ups.

The free and open-source microblogging service allows you to follow other users and create posts like Twitter. These can be liked and retweeted. However, unlike Twitter, users of Mastodon have to sign up on individual servers, or nodes, which have their own theme, rules, language and moderation policy.

The app saw the most installs in a single day on October 29 with 34,000 new downloads on iOS and Android, TechCrunch reported.

In a Twitter post on November 3, Mastodon said 230,000 people have joined the platform last week, taking the network’s total active users to 655,000.

The number of people who switched over to #Mastodon in the last week alone has surpassed 230 thousand, along with many returning to old accounts bumping the network to over 655 thousand active users, highest it's ever been! Why? 👉 https://t.co/9Ik30hT3xR— Mastodon (@joinmastodon) November 3, 2022

Koo

Indian multi-lingual microblogging platform Koo recently crossed more than 50 million downloads for its app. The app clocked a large increase in users, time spent, and engagement since the beginning of this year. Launched in 2020, the app is available in 10 languages.

Cohost

The new social network Cohost is still in the beta phase. While any user can sign up for the platform, it requires an invitation to post a message. Those who do not have an invitation can still post after waiting for a day or two. Similar to Twitter, Cohost allows the user to follow others and see what they are posting.

Tumblr

Launched in 2007, Tumblr is a part microblogging and part social media site. It is more like a series of blogs like MySpace instead of a discussion social network. However, Tumblr does allow its users to see recent posts from people they follow and add posts by inserting their own text, photo or GIF.

Counter Social

Jay Bauer’s Counter Social does not allow trolls, abuse, ads, fake news or “foreign influence operations”. The platform also bans several countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Syria, for being “origin points” for bots.