Rs 15,999

Rating – 4.5/5

Jabra is one of the few brands that offer premium true wireless earphones. We absolutely loved the Jabra Elite 65t and the Elite 65t Active that was launched in 2018 for their fit and performance. The company has launched its successor in late December 2019 with the Elite 75t.

The first thing you notice with the Elite 75t is how compact it is compared to the 75t. Not only have the earbuds been redesigned but also the charging case – it's lighter and smaller in size making it easy to carry around in your pockets now. The earbuds have been designed and tested for a secure fit as per Jabra and we found that the new ergonomic shape of the earbuds was very comfortable for long hours of usage. And yes, the earbuds have one of the most secure fit we have seen on true wireless earphones to date — they did not fall off even while running which is where the majority of the earphones fall out. Also, the earbuds are IP55 rated for protection against dust and water. This makes the Elite 75t great for day to day usage as well as during exercise.

Left as well as right earbud has a large multi-function physical button on top which is mapped for different functions. You can accept/reject calls, skip music tracks, activate voice assistant, enable HearThrough (more on this later) as well as change the volume level. The earbuds also have sensors in them that pause music when you take the earbuds out — a handy feature. Plus, Jabra is one of the few brands that give the feature of having two devices connected at the same time.

Coming to the charging case — it's got a matte black finish which minimises scratches with day to day usage. There is a USB Type-C port on the back with a small LED indicator. The lid has a magnetic closure system which ensures that it does not accidentally open. The earbuds automatically fit in and lock on to the charging points thanks to the built-in magnets. Overall, full marks to Jabra on the design of the Elite 75t.

Audio performance is another area where we have constantly been impressed by Jabra and the Elite 75t is no different. Straight out of the box you get tight thumping bass with crystal clear vocals and this is without changing any settings in the equalizer. We used the earbuds with different genres of audio from Bollywood to EDM, for watching movies as well as for gaming and it excelled in each area. The downside is that the Jabra 75t only supports AAC and SBC codec and not aptX. Another issue we faced was with voice calls —the caller on the other end complained of low and muffled voice and we had to speak loudly to be audible.

Where the earbuds also shine is in delivering fantastic passive noise cancellation — we could not hear anything outside even on a bustling metro station while using the earphones. There is a HearThrough feature using which you can enable outside ambient sounds to be heard while wearing the earbuds and this can be enabled via the app or multi-function button. Using the companion Jabra Sound+ app, you can also tune the earbuds to deliver audio as per your liking which is a plus point in our books. The earbuds use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and thanks to that we did not get any audio lag/delay and excellent connection up to 10 meters.

Battery life is stellar but not the same as advertised. We got over 5 hours of music playback on a full charge and with the charging case, we were able to get over 22 hours of usage. There is also fast charge support of the earbuds — 15 mins charging in the case gives you an hour of usage which is great. At the time of writing, the Elite 75t is selling for Rs 14,999 and in our opinion is one of the best true wireless earbuds available today for its fit and audio performance.