One of the world's most popular websites Instagram has turned 10 today. Now owned by Facebook, the app was developed by Kevin Systorm and Mike Krieger and launched in October 2010.

On its tenth birthday, the social media giant, along with releasing several new features, is celebrating in a unique way.

You can be a part of this party; all you have to do is update the app and click on the settings menu in the app.

When you are on the settings page, pull the page down until you see a couple of emojis like 'eyes', 'curious emoji'.

Instagram secret menu

Keep pulling down until you see a confetti emoji, as soon as you reach there, you will see confetti all over your screen, and you will be taken to a secret menu.

The secret menu would let you switch the icon of the app to any of the app's previous icons or colourful variations of the present icon.

You can convert your icon in twilight colours, or sunrise colours, or pride colours; you can also select between Aurora, Gold, Dark, Light, and Very Dark.

When you click on an icon, you will get an option to add the app shortcut to your home screen. According to the message on the hidden menu, these home screen shortcuts will be live this month.