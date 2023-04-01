Italy bans OpenAI’s ChatGPT over privacy concerns

The Italian data protection agency has asked OpenAI to submit a report to it within 20 days outlining the steps it has taken to protect the privacy of users' data, failing which it could be fined up to 20 million euros ($21.68 million), or 4 percent of its yearly global turnover.

Italy became the first Western country to temporarily ban OpenAI’s advanced chatbot, ChatGPT, after the Italian Data Protection Authority raised privacy concerns relating to the model.

The Italian watchdog, Garante said that ChatGPT has an “absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data” to “train” the chatbot, Reuters reported.

Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has become a sensation due to its ability to produce believable-sounding answers to queries as well as a variety of content, including poetry, academic essays, and summaries of lengthy documents when requested by users.

An investigation has been launched by the Italian agency against the Microsoft-backed OpenAI for breach of privacy rules and whether it complied with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

ALSO READ|

The agency asked OpenAI that it must submit a report to it within 20 days outlining the steps it has taken to protect the privacy of users' data, failing which it could be fined up to 20 million euros ($21.68 million), or 4 percent of its yearly global turnover.

“We have disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy and we are actively working to reduce personal data in training our AI systems like ChatGPT because we want our AI to learn about the world, not about private individuals,” OpenAI told Reuters.

The watchdog also noted that despite ChatGPT's terms of service stating that it is intended for users aged 13 and above, there are no checks to ensure this.

The announcement of the ban came just days after more than 1,000 researchers, and AI experts, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, demanded an immediate halt to the creation of “giant” AIs for at least six months out of concern that firms like OpenAI are creating “ever more potent digital minds that no one... can understand, predict, or reliably control”, according to a Guardian report.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Despite being not available in China, Russia, Hong Kong, Iran and some parts of Africa, ChatGPT is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly users in January.