Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says land allocation for Micron's semiconductor plant in Gujarat is done

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday informed that land allocation for the upcoming Micron semiconductor facility in Gujarat is done with project approval also being granted.
"Groundbreaking will be done in the next 40-45 days," he added.
Computer storage chip maker Micron's plant has been approved under the Union government's 'Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme'.
Vaishnaw added that five companies have been approved for domestic semiconductor chip design. "We're aiming for India developing one chipset in the next two-three years, which will be deployed in telecom products."
The Gujarat government last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Micron for setting up a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in the Ahmedabad district.
The chipmaker will receive 50 percent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20 percent of the total project cost from the state government.
First Published: Jul 3, 2023 4:18 PM IST
