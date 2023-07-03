CNBC TV18
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says land allocation for Micron's semiconductor plant in Gujarat is done
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 4:27:35 PM IST (Updated)

Ashwini Vaishnaw added that five companies have been approved for domestic semiconductor chip design. "We're aiming for India developing one chipset in the next two-three years, which will be deployed in telecom products."

Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday informed that land allocation for the upcoming Micron semiconductor facility in Gujarat is done with project approval also being granted.

"Groundbreaking will be done in the next 40-45 days," he added.
Computer storage chip maker Micron's plant has been approved under the Union government's 'Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme'.
X