Headcounts in the IT Sector fall for the first time since FY18

The headcounts at the largest private sector employer, IT industry, clocked its first ever drop since FY18 as companies delay hiring amid slowing discretionary technology spending by their clients. The combined employee count of top four IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro — stood at 14.25 lakh at the end of June 2023, marking a sequential drop of 1.2 percent.

With companies opting to utilise the existing strength rather than hiring new talent, the headcounts at most IT firms witnessed a drop during the first quarter of FY24. The fall in number of employees comes after reporting a 5.9 percent growth in FY23 and a huge 21.7 percent addition in FY22. While a nearly 10 percent drop in Wipro’s headcount resulted in a 0.23 percent fall in FY18, the reduction was seen in three of them during the quarter ended June 2023.

Barring TCS , all the three tech companies saw their employee count falling in Q1FY24 with Wipro being the highest. While TCS marginally added 523 employees in the June quarter, the increase was very minuscule compared to 14,136 employees it added in the year-ago period.

The headcount at HCL Technologies — third largest IT firm by market capitalisation declined by 2,506 during the quarter.

First drop in employee addition since FY18:

Year Change (%) FY18 -0.23 FY19 8.92 FY20 6.48 FY21 9.25 FY22 21.74 FY23 5.9 Q1FY24 -1.23

Change in aggregate headcount of TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro

Source: Bloomberg

To put this in perspective, the combined reduction of 18,258 employees seen among the three IT firms is more than the entire headcount at the largest automaker Maruti Suzuki. Similarly, the employee reduction at Wipro is higher than that of Asian Paints’s total employee strength. At the end of FY23, the paints major had 8,056 employees.

In terms of people, our net headcount reduced approximately by 2,500 people during the quarter, while we added 1,800 freshers in line with our plan, said C. Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCL Technologies, post Q1 result. “Our headcount is reduced primarily due to the fact that we have consciously not backfilled some of our attrition,” said Vijayakumar.