IT Ministry partners with Google to promote cyber safety awareness

By Pihu Yadav

Google on Thursday announced that it has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to enhance the ministry’s "Stay Safe Online" campaign, utilising various initiatives such as literacy programmes, multilingual digital content, and educational resources to promote cyber safety and responsible online behaviour.

“Tech-enabled development is a key focus area of India’s G20 Presidency. To enable this development and strengthen India’s efforts to become a trillion-dollar digital economy , MeitY is running a large-scale campaign called "Stay Safe Online." This comprehensive campaign aims to raise awareness among citizens and promote cyber hygiene, sensitising users of all ages and backgrounds about online risks and safety measures, as well as responsible use of online platforms,” the tech giant said in a statement. As part of its commitment to online safety, Google will collaborate with the ministry to enhance user awareness of cyber fraud. This effort will include educating people about common types of online scams and promoting best practices to safeguard against them.