IT ministry gives 48 hours to banned websites, apps to prove genuineness

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last week ordered blocking of 232 apps, based on an emergency request issued by a nodal officer of the home ministry, against 138 betting and gambling websites and 94 loan apps that were engaging in illegal money laundering and posing a threat to financial security of the country.

The IT ministry has given 48 hours to banned websites and apps to prove their genuineness, a senior government official said on Thursday. Another senior official from the ministry said the ban has been imposed on the platforms because their businesses were not genuine.

"Why would there be any ban if they were genuine? Action has been taken on them," the ministry official said. The government last week ordered blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan services.

"They have been given 48 hours under the rule to submit documents. The decision will be taken based on their presentation. It is going on now," another senior official said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently blocked 138 betting apps, and 94 loan apps with links to China and alleged involvement in money laundering. It sent a list of digital lending apps to be taken off from the Google Play Store. The action was initiated on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs on 'emergency blocking' of these apps.

According to an official communication between the two ministries — Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and Ministry of Home Affairs — the action was initiated after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain "material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India", the News 18 reported.

Almost all of these apps were reportedly the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hired Indians and made them directors in the operation. "After luring desperate individuals into taking on a loan, they jacked up the interest by up to 3,000 percent annually," the report said.

Fintech firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans and Kissht are among the list of blocked websites.

As per the list, MeitY issued orders to block lazypay.in, which is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus.

The website www.indiabullshomeloans.com is operated by housing finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, while Kissht.com is operated by RBI-registered NBFC ONEMi Technology Solutions Private Limited.

The other websites in the block list include buddyloan.com, cashtm.in, kreditbee.en.aptoide.com, faircent.com, true-balance.en.uptodown.com, and mpokket.en.aptoide.com.

Fintech firm mPokket said an app impersonating it has been blocked by the government and it has no link with the blocked platform.

"The domain in the list issued by MeiTY this week, mpokket.en.aptoide.com, is a clear instance of impersonation and has no affiliation with mPokket whatsoever. Aptoide is a third-party app store with which we have no official or unofficial partnership. We suspect that it may be a proxy app on Aptoide and are looking into it further. Blocking of such apps protects both the consumer and lenders. We at mPokket continue to bring the best service to our customers without any disruptions," mPokket said in the statement.

However, in a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, Indian fintech lenders were assured that legitimate companies should not be worried.

The government officials informed the players that they would hold a review meeting with stakeholders if necessary and seek more information as required.

