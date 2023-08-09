Apple, HP and Dell seek 9-12 months' extension for import restrictions

Apple, HP and Dell met the officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and pressed for a nine to 12 month extension of import restrictions, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The manufacturers have said that they require time to set up manufacturing units for make-in-India. The manufacturers have claimed that they were uncertain about licensing process for the restricted items.

In a Ministry of Commerce notification dated August 3, the central government had placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers, adding that the import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted' and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports,” the notification read. The restriction shall not be applicable to imports under baggage rules, it said.

As per the earlier policy, the import of aforesaid items was free.

The government notification, however, clarifies that exemption from import licence is provided for up to 20 such items per consignment for the purpose of research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export, and product development purposes.

Regarding re-import of goods repaired abroad, the government notifications said a licence for restricted imports shall not be required for repair and return of said items.