Issues raised by NRAI misplaced, says Zomato co-founder ahead of IPO

The issues raised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) are misplaced, said Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta, speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the company's announcement of its Rs 9,375 crore IPO.

The NRAI has filed information with the Competition Commission of India highlighting practices by food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy which the association claims "have an appreciable adverse effect on competition."

"The issues raised by NRAI are misplaced, and we will work with them to help them understand that and find solutions to problems they are facing. Our motto is that if the restaurant industry grows, Zomato will grow. We are still friends with the restaurant industry, and there is always some fights between friends," Gupta said.

Also read:

The alleged practices highlighted by NRAI include bundling of services, data masking and exorbitant commission charged; price parity agreements; deep discounting: (NRAI cites forcing of restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain appropriate listing); exclusivity of listed restaurants; violation of platform neutrality, vertical integration and lack of transparency on the platform.

NRAI had also championed the 'Order Direct' campaign prompting restaurants to bypass platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, citing unfeasible agreements offered by the platforms.

"Order Direct has always been there since customers could always directly call restaurants. We drive 20-30 percent more business for restaurants than what they can do through order direct," Gupta said.

VALUATION

Zomato said the company's post-money valuation will be Rs 64,365 crore on a fully diluted basis. This will put the company ahead of the market cap of some of the top QSR chains in the country, which combined have a valuation of about Rs 60,000 crore.

"Our valuation is based on the current strength of our business. There are many benchmarks globally for internet companies like ours, such as Dorrdash. We are banking on our customers' love to help in the retail participation," Gupta added.

NO VISIBILITY ON PROFITABILITY

Zomato doesn't currently have a timeline on when the company will hit profitability, Gupta said. Zomato made losses of over Rs 800 crore in FY21. The COVID-19 impact also led to a drop in active users on the platform.

The company's monthly active users reduced from 41.5 million in FY 2020 to 32.1 million in FY 2021, while the average Monthly Transacting Users reduced from 10.7 million in fiscal 2020 to 6.8 million in FY 2021.

"There was fear of surface transmission initially in the pandemic. However, we delivered crores of orders, did not see a single case of transmission of Covid through food delivery," Gupta said. "Food delivery has bounced back in Q4 of Fy21," he added.

GROCERY PLAY

Zomato is set to give a second chance to its grocery play, after having briefly started the service in the early months of the pandemic last year. The company will launch a grocery marketplace on its app soon and has already begun piloting it.

The company had recently invested $100 million into grocery startup Grofers for a nearly 10 percent stake and is awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India.