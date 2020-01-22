ISRO to send lady robot 'Vyommitra' in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft
Updated : January 22, 2020 10:33 PM IST
Lady robot Vyommitra, a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend), took everyone by surprise when she introduced herself to the audience.
ISRO chairman K Sivan said the half humanoid, Vyommitra, will simulate human functions in space.
Vyommitra will also interact with the environment control life support system.
