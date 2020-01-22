#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

ISRO to send lady robot 'Vyommitra' in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft

Updated : January 22, 2020 10:33 PM IST

Lady robot Vyommitra, a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend), took everyone by surprise when she introduced herself to the audience.
ISRO chairman K Sivan said the half humanoid, Vyommitra, will simulate human functions in space.
Vyommitra will also interact with the environment control life support system.
ISRO to send lady robot 'Vyommitra' in unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

After Adani Group, NTT to invest $1.5 billion in data centres in India

After Adani Group, NTT to invest $1.5 billion in data centres in India

Government may set FY21 divestment target at Rs 1 lakh crore

Government may set FY21 divestment target at Rs 1 lakh crore

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV