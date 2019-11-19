Technology

ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US on November 25

Updated : November 19, 2019 09:57 AM IST

ISRO's rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability.