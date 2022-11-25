ISRO to launch 9 satellites on November 26 — when and where to watch

This will be the final launch mission of the year for the PSLV and the 56th mission from the launch vehicle overall.

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be launching nine satellites aboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. The launch will be happening at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The launch is expected to happen at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26. This will be the final launch mission of the year for the PSLV and the 56th mission from the launch vehicle overall.

The PSLV will be carrying a total of nine satellites . These include the EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) and eight nanosatellites. The eight nanosatellites include Bhutan’s BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, two Thybolts satellites from Dhruva Space, and four Astrocasts from Spaceflight USA. The EOS-6 is a third-generation satellite in the Oceansat family of satellites which are made for conducting oceanic observations. The ‘Anand’ satellite from Lightspeed and Blume Ventures-backed Pixxel is the third hyperspectral microsatellite launched by the firm. It will join 'Shakuntala', which was launched earlier in the year, as part of a six satellites constellation.

Those looking to catch the launch of the rocket and satellites live can head to the space agency’s official YouTube channel . ISRO will be live streaming the launch on the platform and will also post regular updates about the launch on its social media platforms.