ISRO successfully launches PSLV rocket, deploys seven Singaporean satellites into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Sunday, achieved yet another successful milestone as it launched its reliable PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying seven sophisticated Singaporean satellites. Following a smooth 23-minute ascent into space, the primary satellite was gracefully separated, paving the way for the sequential deployment of the remaining six co-passenger satellites into their designated orbits.

This ISRO mission, which comes on the heels of the eagerly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 launch earlier this month, was executed by the agency's commercial wing, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

S Somanath, the Chairman of ISRO, expressed his elation, stating, "The PSLV-C56 has successfully positioned all seven satellites, including the primary satellite DS-SAR and the six co-passenger satellites, precisely into their intended orbits. I extend my congratulations to the customers sponsored by the Government of Singapore, for entrusting their mission to PSLV and placing their faith in our capability to deploy their spacecraft (satellites)."

Addressing the audience at the Mission Control Centre, he further added, "I would like to once again congratulate NSIL for their remarkable contribution to the Singaporean satellite mission, and for achieving an exceptionally accurate orbit this time. I extend my gratitude to all of you who tuned in early this morning to witness and support our mission, and for showering us with your congratulations. Rest assured, we are gearing up for another PSLV mission in the coming months, likely in August or early September."

ISRO to perform unique experiment in PSLV-C56 mission launched today

Scientists at ISRO will also attempt a unique experiment using the fourth stage of the PSLV-C56 rocket. While the mission is a follow-up to the PSLV-C55 TeLEOS-2 mission launched in April this year, scientists in today's mission will place the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket in a lower orbit.

After injecting all the Singapore satellites into the intended orbit at an altitude of about 536 km, the upper stage of the rocket will be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life at an altitude of about 300 km, ISRO said.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "We are going to have many exciting further activities on the PS4 stage after this (successful launch). The PSLV fourth stage, which is currently in the orbit of the satellite which is at almost 535 km circular orbit in a 5-degree inclination, will be brought back to a lower orbit of 300 km".

He said the reason for bringing back the PS4 stage to a lower orbit was to mitigate space debris problems.

"(The experiment is being done) with an intent to have a lower lifespan of the stage being spent in space, primarily to make sure that the space debris mitigation problems are addressed through our conscious efforts to bring back the PSLV upper stage in a controlled manner, and to demonstrate that in this mission." Somanath, who is also Secretary, Department of Space, said at the Mission Control Centre.

