Isro successfully launches GSAT-30 satellite aboard Ariane rocket

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:25 AM IST

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou at 2:35 am IST, Arianespace's Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.
The 3,357-kg satellite was deployed from the lower passenger position of Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) into to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).
The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO's earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series and is equipped with 12 C and 12 Ku band transponders.
