ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter

The Indian space agency on Tuesday reiterated that its moon lander Vikram has been located by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

"#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

"All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with the lander," ISRO said.

The ISRO did not, however, say in what condition the lander is on the lunar surface.