Technology
ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter
Updated : September 10, 2019 08:14 PM IST
The space agency continues to remain silent as to the proximate cause for the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path on September 7 early morning.
The ISRO did not, however, say in what condition the lander is on the lunar surface.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more