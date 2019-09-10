#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
ISRO says moon lander Vikram located by Orbiter

Updated : September 10, 2019 08:14 PM IST

The space agency continues to remain silent as to the proximate cause for the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path on September 7 early morning.
The ISRO did not, however, say in what condition the lander is on the lunar surface.

