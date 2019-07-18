#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Technology

ISRO resolves Chandrayaan-2 glitch, mission to re-launch on July 22

Updated : July 18, 2019 11:43 AM IST

The flight was called off on July 15 after a technical snag was noticed in the  'Bahubali' spacecraft, almost an hour before the liftoff. As per the ISRO officials, the glitch in the spacecraft has been rectified.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is a prestigious one as it is aimed to make India as the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the moon.
ISRO resolves Chandrayaan-2 glitch, mission to re-launch on July 22
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Yes Bank Q1: Need capital for growth, not to fix balance sheet, says CEO Ravneet Gill

Yes Bank Q1: Need capital for growth, not to fix balance sheet, says CEO Ravneet Gill

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV