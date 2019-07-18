Technology
ISRO resolves Chandrayaan-2 glitch, mission to re-launch on July 22
Updated : July 18, 2019 11:43 AM IST
The flight was called off on July 15 after a technical snag was noticed in the 'Bahubali' spacecraft, almost an hour before the liftoff. As per the ISRO officials, the glitch in the spacecraft has been rectified.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is a prestigious one as it is aimed to make India as the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the moon.
