ISRO resolves Chandrayaan-2 glitch, mission to re-launch on July 22

the fault in its GSLV-Mark III launch vehicle and the Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to liftoff on July 22 at 2.43 PM Indian Standard Time, ISRO tweeted on Thursday.



Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO

The flight was called off on July 15 after a technical snag was noticed in the 'Bahubali' spacecraft, almost an hour before the liftoff. As per the ISRO officials, the glitch in the spacecraft has been rectified.

The rocket GSLV-Mk III was supposed to lift off at 2.51 a.m. on Monday with India's second moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO tweeted and didn't elaborate further.

The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is a prestigious one as it is aimed to make India as the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the moon.