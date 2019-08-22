ISRO releases Moon picture showing Mare Orientale basin

Indian space agency on Thursday released the first Moon image shot by Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The picture was taken at a height of about 2,650 km from the Moon surface on August 21, 2019.

"Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

"Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture," ISRO said.