ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites this month; all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With the launch, ISRO’s launch vehicle enters the global commercial launch service market for satellites.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it will launch UK-based satellite broadband provider OneWeb’s satellite constellations into space later in the month.

ISRO will be using its Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), the indigenously designed three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle, to launch 36 OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

With the launch, ISRO’s launch vehicle enters the global commercial launch service market for satellites. The deal to launch the satellites was undertaken by ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited.

“This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the Global commercial launch service market. As part of the contract, 36 satellites will be placed into orbit by one LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre," the space organisation said in its statement.

LVM3 is ISRO’s heaviest rocket, capable of carrying a payload of up to 10,000 kg to LEO. The launch vehicle has been used by the organisation in Chandrayaan-2 mission and is planned to carry Gaganyaan, India’s first manned mission to space.

The launch of the OneWeb satellites is expected to take place in the third or fourth week of October, as the organisation has mostly prepared the primary stage of fuel for the launch vehicle at the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

OneWeb, whose investors include Bharti Global, France-based satellite service provider Eutelsat and the UK government, is a broadband satellite Internet service provider which will deliver high-speed internet across the globe using its fleet of planned 648 low Earth orbit satellites.

The company is primarily competing with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband, while Amazon’s Kuiper Project will be entering the segment soon as well.

Also Read: Scientists find new evidence for liquid water on Mars