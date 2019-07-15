cnbctv-18 budget 2019
ISRO hailed for detecting Chandrayaan-2 glitch on time

Updated : July 15, 2019 01:26 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2 that would send an orbiter, lander, and rover to explore the Moon's South Pole, saying a technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is aimed to make India the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the lunar surface.
