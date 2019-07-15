ISRO hailed for detecting Chandrayaan-2 glitch on time
Updated : July 15, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called off the launch of Chandrayaan-2 that would send an orbiter, lander, and rover to explore the Moon's South Pole, saying a technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system.
The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission is aimed to make India the fourth nation in the world to land and ride on the lunar surface.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more