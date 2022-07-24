Space tourism could be a reality soon — ISRO testing human flight capacity at low earth orbit

Space tourism to be possible very soon 🚀@isro is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO): Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/6tfjUcBRyP— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 24, 2022
Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings, sees its next commercial flight coming in the first quarter of 2023, after it completes a structural overhaul of its existing carrier plane, VMS Eve.
Last year, Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space — a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
(With inputs from agencies)