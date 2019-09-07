ISRO chairman K Sivan says Chandrayaan-2 nearly 100% success

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the Chandrayaan-2 mission is nearly 100 percent successful and the team will try to re-establish contact with the lander Vikram over the next 14 days.

India's bold mission to soft-land on moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.

"The first phases of the power descent was executed properly. It was in the last phase that we lost communication with the lander. The payload in the orbiter is going to give us a lot of data over the next few years...we were successful with our scientific mission but it is the technology demonstration where we failed," Sivan said.

Further, the ISRO chief said, "The planned life of the orbiter, placed around the moon, has been enhanced to seven years as compared to a year as estimated earlier."

“For the first time, we will be getting data from the polar region of the moon...the world will be accessing this information for the first time ever,” he added.