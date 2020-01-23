#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
ISRO begins work on Chandrayaan-3 mission; launch in early 2021

Updated : January 23, 2020 07:11 AM IST

India's maiden attempt to soft-land at the designated spot on the moon failed on September 7, 2019, when Chandrayaan-2's Vikram spacecraft crash-landed due to a velocity glitch.
The space agency spent Rs 960 crore on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, whose Orbiter is circling around the moon at about 100 km from the lunar surface in an elliptical motion since August 20 last.
