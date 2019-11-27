#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Israeli spyware firm behind WhatsApp snooping sues Facebook over blocked accounts

Updated : November 27, 2019 10:58 AM IST

Eight employees of Israeli spyware company NSO Group that sells controversial Pegasus software to help governments snoop on people have sued Facebook demanding that the social networking giant must unblock their accounts on its platform, as well as on Instagram.
Facebook said in a statement that it had disabled "relevant accounts" after attributing a "sophisticated cyber attack" to NSO Group and its employees.
Facebook sued NSO Group in October for creating the Pegasus software that allowed its clients to spy on communications of 1,400 WhatsApp users, including some in India, that involved journalists, diplomats and civil society members.
Israeli spyware firm behind WhatsApp snooping sues Facebook over blocked accounts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV