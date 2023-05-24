Is your health data safe? Here's how you can protect your private information

In a new campaign, Apple has put the spotlight on the importance of health data privacy. In a few simple steps, users can also review the data they are sharing with other individuals, third party apps, and devices.

There are innumerable advantages to wearing fitness and health trackers on your wrist, and many indeed help users lead healthier lives. Being a user of the Apple Watch myself for the past 6 years, I know how well the Watch can track sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, detect high and low heart rates along with tracking my numerous activities. This data is also easily accessible on your phone and very useful for a recreational athlete like myself with a full time job.

But there is one question that always crosses my mind every time I open the Health app on my iPhone and see the very detailed health stats and personal information on the app. And this question sends chills down my spine.

The concern that bothers me is most probably the question that has crossed many minds of people that use fitness trackers and apps on a regular basis — "Is my health data safe?"