    • Is TikTok returning to India?  Wait and watch this space

    Is TikTok returning to India?  Wait and watch this space

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The Chinese app's parent company ByteDance has filed a trademark application for 'TickTock,' a tipster tweeted.

    Is TikTok returning to India?  Wait and watch this space
    Chinese video sharing app TikTok, which was banned in the wake of Galwan clashes in 2020, might make a comeback in India as ‘TickTock,’ a report pointed out, citing a new trademark application. This comes after another banned mobile game, PUBG, recently made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India.
    According to a report in News18, a tipster tweeted on July 20 that TikTok’s parent firm ByteDance filed a trademark application with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, this month for a software application called ‘TickTock.’
    Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that ByteDance applied for a ‘TickTock’ trademark on July 6. According to its goods and services description, the software application will host "online web facilities" for sharing content.
    The News18 report, however, avoids citing any concrete details over its possible return, apart from this tweet.
    A ByteDance source recently said the company was keen to resume operations in India, given the new IT rules; and if the Narendra Modi government decided to review the security of the Chinese apps instead of banning them outright.
    Last month, ABP Live had reported that ByteDance had approached the IT ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office, assuring the authorities that the company would fully comply with the new IT Rules.
    TikTok has even hired nodal and grievance officers in India, following the Centre’s new rules, way ahead of the IT Ministry’s directive.
    The short video-making mobile app was among the first batch of 59 Chinese applications to be banned by the Indian government last July, citing national security. The apps, including Shein, Shareit and ES File Explorer, were blocked under the provisions of Section 69 of the Information Technology (IT) Act and IT Rules, 2008, stating that they were "engaged in activities which is
    At the time, TikTok had around 20 crore users in India.
