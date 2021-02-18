Is satellite internet the next big thing? Know all about it Updated : February 18, 2021 07:25 PM IST The speeds range from 12 to 100 Mbps, which is enough speed for common online activities like emailing, browsing, and online schooling. SpaceX has suggested the Indian government to consider allowing satellite-based broadband technologies to operate in the country. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply