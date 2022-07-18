Is Nothing phone (1) the one for you?

After months of anticipation and wondering what the parrots (used for marketing) are for, the Nothing phone (1) has finally hit the stores — just one yet, and it's a kiosk in London. The phone will be available for open sales from July 21. As the date comes closer and we learn more about the device every day, the question that comes to mind is if it is worth it? Is it time for you to invest in a new smartphone from a new company, and justifiably so?

The specifications

Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate, powered by a Snapdragon 778G+. The chipset is especially important as it is custom-made for the device to support optical image stabilisation, 15 W wireless charging, 5 W reverse wireless charging and more. It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. The 50 MP dual-camera set up on the phone has a primary and an ultrawide lens. The selfie camera is a 16 MP shooter.

The phone comes with 8 GB/12 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage with no expandable memory and runs on Android 12 with a custom stock-ish skin called the Nothing OS. It is also IP53 splash resistant.

The design

While the specifications of the phone (1) are similar to any mid-range Android phone, the design makes this phone stand out from the rest. The Glyph Interface on the transparent back, which comes in black and white, is essentially 900 LED lights that light up in different patterns to match your ringtone, custom notifications, indicate charging, etc. The design is very similar to the iPhone's flat-edge design.

The competition

With a Rs 32,999 starting price, the phone is listed competitively with the likes of the Samsung A53, OnePlus Nord 2T, Vivo V23, and Oppo Reno 7, among others. On paper, most of these phones have the exact specifications. The 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, long-lasting battery life, clear, fast and bright displays, Android 12 with a powerhouse of a chip, and a decent camera setup — which is all anybody looking in the price range would hope for. What does Nothing bring to a user that these long-established brands fail to provide?

The first and most obvious is the design that justifies the “Make tech fun again” motto. There has been nothing like Nothing in the market, and it gives the consumer the option to own something fun, something that will make heads turn. But how long will that last? You slap a case on the back, and all that va-va-voom disappears. On top of that, you will be forced to keep your device facing down on surfaces to see the Glyph Interface lighting up. Or you could keep it facing up to know what is going on without the whole guess game.

One could argue that wireless charging, more so reverse wireless charging, is an exciting feature at this price point, but how many with a flagship device are using it daily and not just to flaunt their high-end smartphone and all the tricks that it can perform?

The stock Android could be something that will attract people's attention. Nobody wants to spend the first half hour with their new phone uninstalling applications they do not need. But, around the same price, there is also the OnePlus Nord 2T with an AMOLED display (but a lower refresh rate at 90 Hz), 80 W SUPERVOOC charging, and a supporting charger in the box. Even better is the Samsung A53 with a super AMOLED screen, IP67 water and dust resistance, a 5,000 mAh battery, and expandable storage.