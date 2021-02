A French security researcher has accused Koo, the Indian version of Twitter, of exposing users’ personal data.

Robert Baptiste, who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y on Twitter), said that he spent around half-an-hour on Koo on the request of a few Twitter users. He found that the microblogging site was exposing sensitive information of its users, such as email address, names, gender, date of birth, marital status, etc.

Baptiste also posted a few tweets to inform users of these findings. Using screenshots, Baptiste told his followers that it was fairly easy for him to access personal information of users on Koo.

Also read: How Koo app stacks up against Twitter

You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender, ... https://t.co/87Et18MrOg pic.twitter.com/qzrXeFBW0L — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) February 10, 2021

Koo recently came into prominence after union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a couple of days ago: "I am now on Koo. Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates. Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo."

Also read: Koo App: Know more about the Indian alternative to Twitter

This microblogging site is in keeping with India’s theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Though it was developed in March 2020, it has now come to light as many Indian government officials have created their accounts on the app. The rise of this app comes in the backdrop of Twitter’s standoff with the central government over the blocking and unblocking of accounts linked to the farmer protests.

Apart from Piyush Goyal, some of the other prominent users are union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.