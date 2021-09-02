Is Instagram down for you? You are not alone

Instagram, a Facebook-owned social media networking platform, appears to be down for many users across the globe, including India. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, outage reports started appearing at 11 am and peaked between 12 to 1 pm.

The complaints of the outage have started pouring on Twitter , a social media platform, with #InstagramDown trending on the platform for a brief period.

The website claims over 46 percent of users are facing outage issues on their mobile apps, while 27 percent cannot access Instagram via the website. Some 27 percent of users have reported issues with their server connection.

While the causes of the outage remain unclear, both Android and iOS users seem to be facing issues.

Instagram is an online photo and video-sharing social networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters, and share them. It is available as an application for Android, iPhone, and iPad devices. It was launched in 2010 but was acquired by Facebook in 2012.

Instagram has not officially acknowledged the outage yet.

