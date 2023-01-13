When visiting the OpenAI tool's website — chat.openai.com — some users are faced with a spinning wheel that eventually leads to a 524 error code and a timeout.
Users of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that has taken the internet by storm, have been reporting outages from across the world. When visiting the OpenAI tool's website — chat.openai.com — some users are faced with a spinning wheel that eventually leads to a 524 error code and a timeout.
A 524 error is a Cloudflare-specific status code indicating that the connection to the server was closed due to a timeout.
A quick check on downforeveryoneorjustme.com reveals personal accounts from several people claiming to hail from countries such as Spain, Nepal, Serbia, the United States and more over the past three days.
A few Twitter users have also posted screenshots of the AI writing system's dashboard loading to display a message: "ChatGPT is at capacity right now." This message comes when they chatbot is at maximum capacity and its servers are overworked.
Since its release on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT surpassed 1 million users in the first week of its launch.
The tool is currently free to use as OpenAI, the company behind it, gathers user feedback to develop it further.
The organisation is reportedly trying to raise $30 billion and will carry out a tender offer of existing shares. Microsoft may back up the AI tool with a $10 billion investment, a Semafor report shared on Tuesday.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 13, 2023 1:24 PM IST
