English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News

Is ChatGPT down? Users report server outage | Here's what's happening

Is ChatGPT down? Users report server outage | Here's what's happening

Is ChatGPT down? Users report server outage | Here's what's happening
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jan 13, 2023 2:31:40 PM IST (Updated)

When visiting the OpenAI tool's website — chat.openai.com — some users are faced with a spinning wheel that eventually leads to a 524 error code and a timeout.

Users of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that has taken the internet by storm, have been reporting outages from across the world. When visiting the OpenAI tool's website — chat.openai.com — some users are faced with a spinning wheel that eventually leads to a 524 error code and a timeout.

Recommended Articles

View All
Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


A 524 error is a Cloudflare-specific status code indicating that the connection to the server was closed due to a timeout.
 
A quick check on downforeveryoneorjustme.com reveals personal accounts from several people claiming to hail from countries such as Spain, Nepal, Serbia, the United States and more over the past three days.
A few Twitter users have also posted screenshots of the AI writing system's dashboard loading to display a message: "ChatGPT is at capacity right now." This message comes when they chatbot is at maximum capacity and its servers are overworked.
Since its release on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT surpassed 1 million users in the first week of its launch.
Also read: What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?
The tool is currently free to use as OpenAI, the company behind it, gathers user feedback to develop it further.
The organisation is reportedly trying to raise $30 billion and will carry out a tender offer of existing shares. Microsoft may back up the AI tool with a $10 billion investment, a Semafor report shared on Tuesday.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 13, 2023 1:24 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

artificial intelligence (AI)chatbotOpenAI

Next Article

Digital Competition Act — It's all about a fresh change in Competition Law to regulate digital markets

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X