IRCTC launches online bus booking services

On January 29, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) launched an online bus booking service. Passengers can make their booking by visiting www.bus.irctc.co.in.

To ensure a seamless experience for passengers, IRCTC has tied up with 50,000 state road transport and private bus operators across 22 states and three union territories.

Within the first week of March, this service will be integrated with the IRCTC mobile-app, enabling people to book bus tickets through their mobile phones as well.

In the portal, passengers would be able to view a variety of buses, choose the appropriate bus after taking into account the amenities, reviews and ratings, and book tickets accordingly. They can also choose their pick-up and drop-off points. For passengers, the portal will also have images of the buses.

IRCTC already offers online train and flight bookings. Through this new initiative, IRCTC is making an effort to ensure last-mile connectivity for passengers, especially those who already book their train and flight tickets through the app. A statement issued by IRCTC read that this is its endeavour to position itself as the first government ‘One Stop Shop Travel Portal’ of the country.

Starting February 1, IRCTC also resumed its e-catering services, where passengers travelling by trains on select routes will be able to enjoy hot and tasty food.

In the first phase, the service has been resumed in 62 stations. The IRCTC had suspended this service in March 2020, due to COVID-19 guidelines and the lockdown that followed thereafter.

Before that, last October Amazon India partnered with IRCTC to let passengers book train tickets. Amazon even set up a page to promote the new service on its website.