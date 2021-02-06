India IRCTC launches online bus booking services Updated : February 06, 2021 04:59 PM IST Within the first week of March, this service will be integrated with the IRCTC mobile-app, enabling people to book bus tickets through their mobile phones as well. In the portal, passengers would be able to view a variety of buses, choose the appropriate bus after taking into account the amenities, reviews and ratings, and book tickets accordingly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply