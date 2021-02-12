  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

IRCTC-iPay to make train ticket-booking easier, faster and more reliable

Updated : February 12, 2021 03:28 PM IST

iPay has various payment options such as credit card, debit card, international card and the popular UPI (Unified Payment Interface).
The new payment gateway is poised to save a substantial amount of time compared to what one normally spends on the payment gateways of their banks.
IRCTC-iPay to make train ticket-booking easier, faster and more reliable

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; rise 1% for the week; banks outperform

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; rise 1% for the week; banks outperform

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly four-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 1,268.31 cr

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly four-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 1,268.31 cr

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat, still up over 1% for the week; FMCG, energy stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat, still up over 1% for the week; FMCG, energy stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement