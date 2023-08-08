iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will launch on August 31 in India — What to expect

Under the hood, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is expected to come in two distinct variants: 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

Smartphone maker iQOO announced on Tuesday that its latest offering, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, will be launched on August 31. The company also teased a side profile of the device, hinting at a curved display.

While those are the only confirmed details, let’s take a look at what the rumours suggest so far.

According to leaks, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is expected to have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is expected to come in two distinct variants: 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

On the back, the primary camera is said to be a 64MP sensor with a 2MP depth/macro sensor. The selfie camera on the front is likely to be a 16MP shooter.

Powering the device could be a 4,600mAh battery facilitated by 66W fast charging support.

The device is also likely to run on FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in the country.