iQOO Z7 launches in India at Rs 21,999 — Here are the details

The iQOO Z7 comes in two colour options — Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and guarantees two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

Chinese smartphone company iQOO introduced its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z7, in India on Monday.

The smartphone boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Dimensity 920 5G Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The iQOO Z7 offers two RAM options, allowing users to choose between 6GB or 8GB, depending on their needs. Additionally, the device provides ample storage space with a base storage capacity of 128GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

It features a rear dual camera setup, with the main camera boasting 64 MP and on the front, a 16 MP camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The iQOO Z7 houses a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44W, claiming to charge up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

The smartphone comes in two colour options — Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and guarantees two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

The iQOO Z7 comes at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera launches in India