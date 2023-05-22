iQOO Z7 launches in India at Rs 21,999 — Here are the details

The iQOO Z7 comes in two colour options — Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and guarantees two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates.
Chinese smartphone company iQOO introduced its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z7, in India on Monday.
The smartphone boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Dimensity 920 5G Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The iQOO Z7 offers two RAM options, allowing users to choose between 6GB or 8GB, depending on their needs. Additionally, the device provides ample storage space with a base storage capacity of 128GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB.
It features a rear dual camera setup, with the main camera boasting 64 MP and on the front, a 16 MP camera takes care of selfies and video calls.
The iQOO Z7 houses a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44W, claiming to charge up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.
The smartphone comes in two colour options — Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and guarantees two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates.
The iQOO Z7 comes at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League
May 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda
May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are
May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read