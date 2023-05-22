English
iQOO Z7 launches in India at Rs 21,999 — Here are the details

iQOO Z7 launches in India at Rs 21,999 — Here are the details

iQOO Z7 launches in India at Rs 21,999 — Here are the details
By Pihu Yadav  May 22, 2023 4:41:53 PM IST (Published)

The iQOO Z7 comes in two colour options — Norway Blue and Pacific Night. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, and guarantees two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

Chinese smartphone company iQOO introduced its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z7, in India on Monday.

The smartphone boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Dimensity 920 5G Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The iQOO Z7 offers two RAM options, allowing users to choose between 6GB or 8GB, depending on their needs. Additionally, the device provides ample storage space with a base storage capacity of 128GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB.
