iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be launched on July 4 in India — Here is what to expect

vivo’s sub-brand iQOO announced on Friday that it would launch the Neo 7 Pro on July 4, promising a flagship performance. According to a press release from the company, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will have an additional Independent Gaming Chip, which is said to provide better gameplay on the device.
The smartphone will come equipped with support for 120W FlashCharge, which as per iQOO’s claims, can charge 50 percent of the battery — which is speculated to be 5,000 mAh — in eight minutes.
While iQOO has not revealed any more details, rumours indicate that the device will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have two variants — 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage.
Users can expect a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens on the back, which has a leather finish design.
The device is also likely to run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box.
iQOO is also offering an opportunity for users wherein if they search ‘iQOO Neo 7 Pro’ on Amazon.in, they might stand a chance to win up to Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance.
The retail price of the smartphone has not been announced yet but can be expected to be higher than its successor’s — the iQOO Neo 7 — which is priced starting at Rs 27,999.
