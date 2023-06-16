iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be launched on July 4 in India — Here is what to expect

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will have an additional Independent Gaming Chip, which is said to provide better gameplay on the device.

vivo’s sub-brand iQOO announced on Friday that it would launch the Neo 7 Pro on July 4, promising a flagship performance. According to a press release from the company, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will have an additional Independent Gaming Chip, which is said to provide better gameplay on the device.

The smartphone will come equipped with support for 120W FlashCharge, which as per iQOO’s claims, can charge 50 percent of the battery — which is speculated to be 5,000 mAh — in eight minutes.

While iQOO has not revealed any more details, rumours indicate that the device will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have two variants — 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage.