iQOO launches Z7 Pro in India — Check price, features here

iQOO has introduced its latest smartphone, the Z7 Pro 5G, in India on Thursday, August 31. The smartphone is part of iQOO's Z series portfolio. iQOO promises strong performance, an elegant design, and a capable camera experience with the Z7 Pro.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. In a press release, iQOO said the phone measures only 7.36mm in thickness and flaunts a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as a glass back. The phone operates on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and comes in two variants — 8GB+128GB for Rs 23,999, and 8+256 for Rs 24,999. It can be purchased from Amazon and iQOO's official online store.

The iQOO Z7 Pro's key features include its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4600 mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge technology, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM connectivity.

For gamers, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers a Motion Control feature and a 1,200 Hz Touch Response Rate in the Ultra Game Mode.

The camera system comprises a 64MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. The device allows for 4K@30 FPS video capture and includes features like Super Night Mode and Camera Panning Portrait Style.

The 'Made in India' iQOO Z7 Pro — manufactured in Noida — weighs 175g, has a thickness of 7.36mm, and comes in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options.