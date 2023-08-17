iQOO appoints 23-year-old Shwetank Pandey as its first-ever Chief Gaming Officer

Smartphone maker iQOO on Thursday announced Shwetank Pandey as its first-ever Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) following an intensive nationwide search spanning three months.

Shwetank, a 23-year-old gaming aficionado hailing from Kanpur, emerged victorious from a pool of over 60,000 applicants. “Shwetank was appointed after an exhilarating selection process that spanned across criteria of Gameplay, Gaming Knowledge, and Personality and communication skills,” iQOO said in a statement.

Shwetank's journey, however, was far from ordinary. His dedication to gaming led him to take unconventional paths, including a year-long job stint to save up for a new smartphone so he could play his favourite game, BGMI, and a bold decision to forgo a lucrative promotion and MBA studies to pursue his passion wholeheartedly.

Expressing his elation, Shwetank shared, "Becoming iQOO's first CGO is beyond my wildest dreams. This journey has been incredible, and I'm honored to stand alongside fellow finalists who are exceptional gamers and individuals. Gratitude to iQOO and the esteemed jury for offering a platform of this magnitude to aspiring gamers like me."

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, welcomed Shwetank with enthusiasm, stating, "This moment is iconic for the Indian Smartphone industry. Shwetank embodies our vision, and his peak performance throughout the selection process reaffirms our commitment to 'I Quest On and On.' His addition promises a fresh and dynamic perspective for our products and initiatives, aligning seamlessly with the aspirations of young gaming enthusiasts."

Shwetank will collaborate closely with iQOO's leadership team. His role entails sharing gaming insights to enhance the overall smartphone experience for gamers, fostering collaborations with renowned gamers across India, and earning Rs 10 lakhs.

In a testament to iQOO's commitment to the gaming community, the brand also appointed two zonal CGOs, Aojesh Shrivastava for Delhi and Battu Nikhil Reddy (Shoutout YT) for Hyderabad. They will earn a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each for their pivotal roles.