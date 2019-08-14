iPhone XR takes Apple to top spot in Indian premium segment
Updated : August 14, 2019 03:17 PM IST
The iPhone XR demand saw an uplift after the price drop and aided by heavy promotional activities.
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium ($500 or Rs 35,000 and above) segment, Apple bettered Samsung for the leadership position with an overall share of 41.2 percent in 2Q19.
