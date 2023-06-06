iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

The iPhone X, released in 2017, will not receive this year's major iOS update. Despite feeling outdated by today's standards, it was a groundbreaking device that influenced future iPhones and set trends like the notch. The iPhone X will still receive security updates for a few more years.

iPhone X, which launched in September 2017 with an all new look, featuring the now-ubiquitous notch and Face ID, and paved the way for today's iPhones, will not be getting this year's major operating system update. The iPhone X, along with iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which launched the same year, have been dropped from the list of phones that will get this year's iOS 17 update, which was announced on Monday (June 5) at the annual Worldwide Developers' Conference.

This marks the end of an era for a device that transformed the iPhone with many firsts — it was the first iPhone with a near-all screen display — barring the notch; the first to ditch the home button and bring gesture-based navigation; the first to sport an OLED display, and among the first iPhones to support wireless charging; and the first smartphone ever to breach the $1,000 price barrier.