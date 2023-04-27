iPhone users will now be able to access iMessage and more on Windows 11 — Check details here

Microsoft has now introduced Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11, which will allow iPhone users to access their calls, contacts, apps and most importantly the fan-favourite iMessage on their Windows device.
More than the devices themselves, it is the seamless integration of the various Apple operating systems that has managed to keep fans hooked onto the ecosystem — something that Windows and Android have struggled with.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
However, there are also cases where an iPhone user might not have a Mac or vice versa. To help such users, Microsoft has now introduced Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11, which will allow iPhone users to access their calls, contacts, apps and most importantly the fan-favourite iMessage on their Windows device.
Once enabled, users will receive notifications on their Windows 11 PC, and they can choose which action to take, all on their PC. iCloud integration with Photos makes it easy to access iPhone photos on a Windows 11 PC within the Photos app.
On April 26, the tech giant announced the global rollout of the feature in 39 languages across 85 markets.
“To ensure the highest quality experience for our users, we asked our Windows Insiders to engage and provide feedback during the preview phase. We’ve heard positive feedback such as “this is exactly what I’ve been hoping for on my Windows PC” and we’re excited to begin a gradual rollout to our Windows 11 audience with all users enabled by mid-May,” the company said in a blog post.
Phone Link has been available for Android users for a long time, allowing instant access on their Windows PC to everything they love on their phone. With the addition of iOS support, Microsoft hopes that Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their PC.
To set up Phone Link on a Windows PC, users need to search for "Phone Link" in the taskbar and select the Phone Link app from the results. They then need to select "iPhone" and scan the QR code that appears on the PC screen with their phone's default camera.
All iPhones running iOS 14 or later are supported by Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!