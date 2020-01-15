#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Apple iPhone SE 2 may be similar in size to iPhone 8

Updated : January 15, 2020 10:19 AM IST

As per the report, the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a rear camera that is much bigger compared to iPhone 8.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021.
The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.
